Gerard Hutch trial: Verdict due in high-profile case
- Published
Judges in Dublin are set to deliver their verdict in the murder trial of Gerard Hutch.
Mr Hutch is accused of murdering David Byrne, 33, at a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel in February 2016. The killing was part of the Hutch-Kinahan gang feud.
The 60-year-old, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge.
The trial in the non-jury Special Criminal Court concluded in January after hearing 52 days of evidence.
During proceedings, former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall gave evidence as a prosecution witness.
Dowdall, who was to stand trial for murder, is serving a four-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.
Mr Hutch's defence team dismissed Dowdall's evidence as unreliable and flawed.
The defendant is being held on remand having been extradited back to Ireland from Spain in September 2021.
Two other men, Paul Murphy, 61, of Cherry Avenue, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 52, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, were tried alongside Hutch.
They pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.
The judgements are due to be delivered on Monday morning by the three-judge panel of Ms Justice Tara Burns and judges Sarah Berkeley and Grainne Malone.