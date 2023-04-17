Vladimir Kara-Murza: Russian opposition figure jailed for 25 years
Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for treason and other charges linked to his criticism of the war in Ukraine.
The Russian-British former journalist and politician is the latest of a number of Putin opponents to have been arrested or forced to flee Russia.
He has denied the charges and been vocally critical of his trial.
Last week, he told a Moscow court: "I subscribe to every word that I have said."
"Not only do I not repent any of this, I am proud of it," he added.
As well as criticising the so-called "special military operation" in Ukraine, Mr Kara-Murza has also spoken openly against President Vladimir Putin and his government's crackdown on dissent.
The 41-year-old played a key role in persuading Western governments to sanction Russian officials for human rights abuses and corruption.