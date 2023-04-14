France pension reforms: Constitutional Council clears age rise to 64
- Published
France's top constitutional body has cleared the raising of the state pension age from 62 to 64, and rejected calls for a referendum by political opponents.
But the Constitutional Council has said some articles of the controversial reform have legal flaws.
Twelve days of protests have been held against the reforms since January.
In March, the government used a special constitutional power to force through the reforms without a vote.
President Emmanuel Macron's government argues the changes are essential to prevent the system collapsing.
