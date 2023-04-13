Joe Biden in Ireland: US president to address Irish parliament
The US President Joe Biden's visit to Ireland continues on Thursday with set-piece engagements, including an address to the Irish parliament.
He will spend most of the day in the company of leading Irish politicians and meet Irish President Michael D Higgins.
His visit to the Republic of Ireland encompasses both the personal and the political.
On Wednesday evening it was all about the personal.
President Biden visited both Dundalk and his ancestral roots in the town of Carlingford in County Louth.
Mr Biden met distant relatives in the Cooley Peninsula, where crowds lined the quayside as the presidential motorcade arrived.
Later in Dundalk, there were shouts of "welcome home, Joe" when Mr Biden arrived to address an audience at the town's Windsor Bar.
There he said Irish people were the "only people in the world in my view who are actually nostalgic about the future".
On Thursday, President Biden will begin his working day with a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin, the home of the Irish president in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
While there he is expected to inspect a military guard of honour, to plant a tree to mark the occasion, to sign the visitors' book and ring the Bell of Peace.
It is unclear whether there will be a photo-opportunity involving the two men and President Higgins' popular and much-loved dogs Bród and Misneach.
Irish roots
Then President Biden is expected to travel the short distance to Farmleigh House where he will have a bilateral with the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar before his next significant engagement - his address to both houses of the Oireachtas (Parliament) - the Dáil and the Seanad (Senate).
His speech is expected to emphasise both his pride in his Irish roots and American support for the Good Friday Agreement - which is 25 years old this week.
On Wednesday he met political leaders in Northern Ireland at the new Ulster University Belfast campus .
Mr Biden urged politicians to make a return to governing but praised them for their unity after the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives in February.
John Caldwell was shot several times by two gunmen in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government since its second-largest party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), collapsed the Stormont executive over its opposition to the trade arrangements for Northern Ireland that resulted from the original Brexit deal between the UK and the EU.
After his Oireachtas address, President Biden will be the evening guest of honour at a state function in Dublin Castle, the former seat of British power in Ireland.
On Friday, the US President is expected to travel to County Mayo where he will again explore his Irish ancestry.
Another great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt also left Ireland around the time of the famine.
While in the county the President, who is a Catholic, is also expected to visit shrine at Knock and to make an outdoor speech to people in Ballina before he ends his four day visit to the island.
A US genealogist who researched Mr Biden's lineage had estimated he is "roughly five-eighths" Irish.
His great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan left there for America in the late 1840s.