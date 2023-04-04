Dutch rail crash: Several hurt as passenger and freight trains collide
Published
Several people have been injured - some seriously - after a passenger train and a freight train collided in the western Netherlands, local media report.
They say the incident happened in the village of Voorschoten at about 03:30 local time (01:30 GMT) on Tuesday.
Emergency services and medics are now working on the scene, helping the injured. The passenger train derailed after the collision.
It was not immediately known what caused the collision.
Pictures form the scene showed overturned carriages, and a plume of smoke rising in the night sky.
Several ambulances are seen standing ready to transport the injured.
Voorschoten lies between The Hague and Amsterdam.