Sanna Marin neck and neck with conservatives in early Finland voting
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's centre left are almost level with the opposition conservatives in early results in Sunday's general election.
Her Social Democrats were tied on 20.6% with Petteri Orpo's National Coalition Party based on 48.8% of the vote.
The election has been seen as a three-way race and Riikka Purra's right-wing populist The Finns are close behind on 18.6%.
Leader Riikka Purra says she is still fighting for first place.
Finnish commentators say the results could still swing between parties as the evening progresses, but Ms Marin, 37, was clearly pleased with her party's performance.
When she burst on to the scene four years ago, she was the world's youngest prime minister at the head of a coalition of five parties, all led by women.
Her poll ratings are still high, but many Finns see her as a polarising figure. She came under heavy scrutiny last summer when a video emerged of her singing, dancing and drinking at a party.
Whichever party comes out on top on Sunday evening is likely to have the first opportunity in forming a government. Finland's system of proportional representation requires a coalition to muster more than 100 seats in the 200-seat parliament to run the country.