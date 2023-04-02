Ukraine war: Where are Russia's opposition leaders now?

Cambridge-educated journalist and activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has twice been the victim of a mysterious poisoning that left him in a coma, in 2015 and then in 2017. He was arrested in April 2022 following his criticism of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and charged with sharing "fake news" about the Russian military, organising the activities of an "undesirable organisation" and high treason. His lawyer says he is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted.