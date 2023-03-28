Two people stabbed to death at the Ismaili Centre in Lisbon
- Published
Two people have been stabbed to death at a Muslim religious centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon, police say.
The attack took place at the Ismaili Centre. The suspect, who was in possession of a large knife, is reportedly of Afghan origin.
The suspect was shot in the leg and detained by police, and his motive is not yet clear.
The attack happened after 11:30 local time after the suspect entered the centre, according to local media.
CNN Portugal reports police and emergency services were immediately called to the scene and the local Ismaili Muslim community is providing support to families of victims.
Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said it appeared to be "an isolated act" and discussing a possible motive was "premature".
Writing on social media, police urged the public to avoid the area near to the Ismaili Centre.
An employee at the centre told Portuguese news website Sapo: "It all happened very quickly. The police are here in the centre investigating."
Ismailism is a branch of Shia Islam. Some followers recognise Prince Karim Aga Khan as their spiritual leader.