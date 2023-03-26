Ukraine war: Drone downed over Russia, Moscow says
A Ukrainian drone has been shot down by Russian air defences, Moscow says.
The drone came down in the town of Kireyevsk in the Tula region - some 400km from the border with Ukraine - on Sunday, the defence ministry has said.
Russia state media is reporting that at least three people had been injured in an explosion after it was brought down.
Ukraine has dismissed previous claims that it has attacked Russian civilian targets with explosive drones and has not yet commented on this incident.
Moscow has deployed hundreds of drones against Ukraine.
Russian law enforcement authorities say the drone - said to be a Strizh-type (Tu-141) UAV packed with explosives - was brought down at 15:20 local time (12:20 GMT), causing a large crater in the heart of the town.
Several apartments have reportedly been damaged in the town, which lies 220km (137 miles) south of Moscow, but there have not been any serious injuries.
In a statement on its Telegram channel, the Russian Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of attempting to carry out a strike.
"The grouping of Russian air defence systems deployed in Tula region - S-300 and Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as Pole-21 electronic warfare systems - provide reliable cover from this direction," the defence ministry said.
"In particular, the Pole-21 electronic warfare complex handled the Ukrainian strike drone, which resulted in its navigation system being disabled."
In December, Moscow said three Russian air force personnel died after being wounded by falling debris from a drone that was shot down at the Engels airbase in the south of the country.
The Engels air base has been repeatedly used by Russia to carry out missile strikes on various targets in Ukraine since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion last February.