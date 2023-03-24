Kerry Babies: Woman released in 1984 baby death investigation
A woman arrested over the death of a baby boy whose remains were found on a beach in County Kerry 39 years ago has been released without charge.
A man in his 60s remains in custody and can be held for up to 24 hours.
The infant, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, was discovered by a jogger at White Strand, Cahersiveen, on 14 April 1984.
Although he was never formally identified, the child was given the name "Baby John".
He was at the heart of an infamous case known as the Kerry Babies scandal.
An extensive Garda (Irish police) investigation has been ongoing since 2018 and hundreds of people have been interviewed.
The two people were arrested on Thursday, with Irish police describing it as a "significant development".