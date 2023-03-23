Duleek: 'The luckiest village in Ireland'
Lighting doesn't strike in the same place twice, so the saying goes, but for one sleepy village in the Republic of Ireland it has done just that, metaphorically at least.
The community of Duleek, County Meath, is celebrating after two jackpot wins on the Irish lottery - both within the last six months.
The latest, a €3.9m (£3.4m) ticket, was purchased at Shane Bowe's Eurospar store and he described the big win as the "icing on the cake", having taken on the business 12 months ago.
"On Monday there was lots of talk in the village… then we got a phone call to say we had sold the winning ticket.. the excitement was just phenomenal."
Mr Bowe, who employs 30 local people, said the latest win has created a great community reaction with "the feel good factor and the craic over the last couple of days".
"All the papers are trying to say it's the luckiest village in Ireland, so everybody needs to go buy their tickets here," he added.
This isn't the first spate of good luck in Duleek.
A winning ticket worth €8.9m was purchased last October, several hundred meters away at Seamus Lowthe's Londis store.
Before that, Kathyln Sheridan - originally from north Dublin but settled in Meath with her husband Charlie - was part of a winning family syndicate, receiving €175m from the Euromillions in 2019 - the biggest pay-out in Irish lotto history.
Additionally, her Duleek-native sister-in-law, Ms Sheridan, won IR£600,000 from the National Lottery in the late 1980s.
For the locals, it's of little surprise to hear that Duleek is fast-becoming known as "the luckiest village in Ireland" with the Mirror newspaper claiming it has more millionaires within an 11-mile radius than any other part of the country.
With an estimated population of 4000 people, Duleek appears as an otherwise unremarkable village with one main road - consisting of a few shops, library, hotel and restaurant - that can be easily walked in 10 minutes.
However, it is steeped in Irish history - located a few kilometres from the mystery of Newgrange, part of the Brú na Bóinne Unesco World Heritage Site - the village takes its name from the Irish daimh liag, meaning house of stones, as it is believed the first stone church in Ireland was erected here.
Saint Patrick is said to have established a bishopric in the village around 450 AD, which he placed in the care of Saint Cianán.
Duleek gained further significance in April 1014 when the bodies of the former High King of Ireland, Brian Borù, and his son are believed to have lay in state before being transferred to County Armagh for burial.
The current remains of St Mary's Abbey medieval monastery, built around the 12th century, is listed as a national monument of importance.
In the village's coffee shop - which doubles as an off-sales - local man Aidan Coleman said "people are delighted" with the title of Ireland's luckiest village.
"Duleek is a very historical village, it has grown a lot in the last ten or fifteen years, a lot of multicultural living in it… people are very friendly," he said.
Mr Coleman has also struck lucky over the years as part of a local syndicate, recently winning €20,000 among ten people.
"There's something in the water… we've had a lot of winners here," he added.
"Anyone that has won it has been very practical with it, they haven't gone wild with it."
Megan McManus and Brooke Errles have returned to Duleek to visit family, having spent the last few years travelling across Greece, France, Spain and Italy.
"Every time I come back someone's won the lotto," said Megan.
"It's just a bit mad for such a small village, for people winning the lotto, it's mad… I'm going to start doing it."
As tempting as a big payout may sound, both agree there's other ways to define what it means to be lucky.
"Having things going your way I suppose, having a full fridge, good friends around, good parties," added Brooke.
The winner of this latest jackpot has yet to make themselves known, although speculation is rife among the small community.
"There's talk… it was the same last time, you always hear talk," said Anne Campbell who works in the village's bar and restaurant.
"Everybody's close knit, everybody knows each other… Duleek's been lucky over the years," she said.
"I actually did it on Saturday and got a shock on Monday morning…
"I won eight euros so it wasn't me!"