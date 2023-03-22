Ukraine war: Three dead as Russia launches new attack on cities
Russian forces have attacked several Ukrainian cities, killing at least three people in a drone strike on a residential area of Kyiv region.
Upper floors of two residential buildings were hit early on Wednesday in the city of Rzhyshchiv, on the outskirts of the capital.
An 11-year-old was among the victims, rescue services said.
Separately, officials in Russian-annexed Crimea said a Ukrainian drone attack their fleet had been repulsed.
Explosions were reported by residents in the port city of Sevastopol.
The head of Russia's occupation authority Mikhail Razvozhaev said three "objects" targeting the Black Sea Fleet had been destroyed and Russian warships were not damaged.
There was no comment from Ukraine's military, which said earlier this week it had destroyed missiles destined for the fleet at a rail hub in Dzhankoi in northern Crimea.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia had launched more than 20 "killer drones", as well as missiles and shells.
Referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping's departure from Russia hours earlier, he said that every time "someone tries to hear the word 'peace' in Moscow," another order was given to launch attacks.
On Tuesday President Vladimir Putin said that many provisions of a 12-point Chinese peace plan "can be taken as the basis for settling of the conflict in Ukraine, whenever the West and Kyiv are ready for it".
The plan makes no specific proposals and does not call explicitly for Russian forces to leave Ukraine's sovereign territory.
In a separate Russian attack, three people were wounded in the southern city of Odesa, when a three-storey building was hit in the grounds of a monastery, presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.
Drones were also fired at the north-western region of Zhytomyr, but no-one was reported hurt. Ukraine's military said 16 of the 21 drones launched on Wednesday were shot down.
Air raid sirens rang out across Ukraine hours afterwards, amid reports that Russian warplanes carrying long-range missiles had taken to the air.