China's Xi to meet Putin in Moscow next week
China's President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia next week, officials said.
The two leaders will discuss deepening a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation", according to a statement from the Kremlin.
A number of "important bilateral documents" are expected to be signed.
Beijing's foreign ministry said Mr Xi will be in Russia from 20 to 22 March at the invitation of Mr Putin.
The objective of the meeting is to deepen bilateral trust, ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
The visit comes as Beijing, a Russian ally, offered proposals on ending the war in Ukraine - an effort that has been met with a lukewarm reception in the West.