Entire Russian spy network dismantled in Poland
An entire network of spies working for Russia has been dismantled in Poland, its defence minister has confirmed.
Mariusz Blaszczak praised security services, saying the threat was real, and promised more details later.
On Wednesday radio reports said a group of six citizens of countries east of Poland had been arrested.
RMF FM said the cell planned sabotage and installed dozens of secret cameras close to critical infrastructure sites near Ukraine's border.
Some cameras were near the small regional Rzeszow-Jasionka airport, which has been converted into an international logistics hub supplying military and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, the radio report said.
Military and cargo aircraft from the US and across Europe regularly fly in and out of the airport - where American troops can be seen beside their Humvees - to deliver supplies to waiting trucks that make the 100km (62 mile) journey to the Ukrainian border.
The site is considered so sensitive Washington has deployed one of its valuable Patriot air defence systems to protect the airfield.
Last month, US president Joe Biden landed at the airport on his way to Kyiv.
The decades-long spy conflict between Russia and the West has intensified since the Ukraine war.
Poland is one of Ukraine's strongest allies and its security forces have arrested several people on suspicion of spying for Russia since the invasion last February.
Last month, prosecutors charged a Russian citizen, who is a long-term resident in Poland, with spying for Russia between 2015 and 2022.