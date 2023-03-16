France faces crunch vote on pension reforms
- Published
A knife-edge vote on raising the French pension age from 62 to 64 is set to take place amid widespread opposition and weeks of protests and strikes.
The National Assembly assesses the reforms shortly, hours after they were backed by the upper house.
Tension is building, with the future of the government's bill, and maybe the government too, hanging in the balance.
President Emmanuel Macron may have to rely on a constitutional procedure to force the law through.
His ruling coalition has no majority in the Assembly and needs the support of the right-wing Republicans party. But even then, not all of that party's 61 MPs back the reforms.
The French leader was re-elected last year on a platform of retirement reforms, but he risks defeat if the bill goes to a vote.
Officials from his Renaissance party have been desperately whipping members into line, in the knowledge that victory or defeat on the bill will hinge on perhaps just three or four votes. Some MPs could vote against or abstain, faced with the evident unpopularity of the bill.
President Macron even suggested on the eve of the vote that he could dissolve the Assembly and call early elections. Maybe it was a bluff, or maybe it wasn't.
As a decisive afternoon began, the president was closeted with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other key figures at the Élysée Palace, where they counted up the yes and the no votes.
The prospect of too close a call could tip the government into forcing the bill through without a vote, with the help of article 49:3 of the constitution.
But that would also allow the opposition to call a censure motion - and the government knows that would be held against it by the opposition and protesters on the street, who see the 49:3 as anti-democratic.
The unions, which have already masterminded eight days of protests across France, appealed to MPs to reject the reforms. "Seventy per cent of the population and 94% of workers are opposed to this project," said François Hommeril of the CFE-CGC.
Philippe Martinez of the hard-line CGT warned that protests would carry on whether the government won the vote or used the constitution to ram the reforms through.
In a separate development, police moved in to clear a waste depot in Paris after police chief Laurent Nuñez told Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo that striking bin workers would be forced back to work under a government threat of jail or a large fine.
Since 5 March, piles of bin-bags have built up in many districts of Paris and several other cities, with some 7,600 tonnes uncollected by Thursday.
Refuse collectors currently work until they are 57, because of difficult working conditions. Under the reforms, they would have to continue until they are 59.
Under the reforms, workers would need to contribute into the system for 43 years to receive a full pension.