Russian jet collides with US drone over Black Sea
- Published
A Russian fighter jet has collided with a US drone over the Black Sea, forcing the US Air Force to bring down its unmanned aircraft, the American military says.
It says the drone was conducting a routine operation in international airspace when two Russian jets tried to intercept it.
It says the "unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians" nearly caused one of the fighter jets and the drone to crash.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
