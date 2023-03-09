Several killed in shooting in Germany city of Hamburg
- Published
Several people are reported to have been killed in shooting in Hamburg, Germany.
Police said in a tweet that a large-scale operation was under way in the Alsterdorf area.
Ambulances are at the scene and German police are searching for the attackers, local media report.
According to Hamburg police, the shooting took place at a Jehovah's Witness centre on Deelböge street in the Gros Borstel district.
An alert was sent on the federal warning app, NINAwarn, that around 21:00 (20:00 GMT) telling locals that "one or more unknown perpetrators shot at people in a church".
Residents nearby were told not to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation.