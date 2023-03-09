Ukraine war: Russian air strikes hit cities across country
- Published
Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes across Ukraine, hitting residential buildings and infrastructure in Kharkiv and Odesa, Ukrainian officials say.
The attacks have caused power blackouts in several areas, regional heads added.
A mass missile attack struck an energy facility in the port city of Odesa, triggering power cuts, its governor Maksym Marchenko said.
Residential areas were also hit but no casualties were reported, he added.
Oleg Synegubov, head of Kharkiv's regional administration, said "about 15" strikes had hit the city and region, with "critical infrastructure facilities" and a residential building targeted.
More strikes were reported in the eastern city of Dnipro and other regions.