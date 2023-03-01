Greece train crash: Pictures of devastation as dozens killed
- Published
Two trains have collided in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 60 others.
The crash happened late Tuesday night near the city of Larissa, when a passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers hit a freight train travelling in the opposite direction.
Pictures have been coming in which show the extent of the devastation.
They described tragic scenes as they raced to find survivors.
"We are pulling out people alive, injured... there are dead," one volunteer rescue worker told state TV. "We are living through a tragedy."
It is not yet clear what caused the crash.
