Greece train crash: Pictures of devastation as dozens killed

An aerial image shows the derailed trains in the daylightReuters
Authorities worked through the night to rescue survivors from the wreckage

Two trains have collided in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and injuring more than 60 others.

The crash happened late Tuesday night near the city of Larissa, when a passenger train carrying hundreds of passengers hit a freight train travelling in the opposite direction.

Pictures have been coming in which show the extent of the devastation.

Reuters
The fire brigade said it received news of a crash shortly before midnight
Reuters
When they arrived, they found the two front carriages of the passenger train were completely destroyed
Reuters
Firefighters and rescue workers searched through the night for anyone who may still be trapped in the trains

They described tragic scenes as they raced to find survivors.

"We are pulling out people alive, injured... there are dead," one volunteer rescue worker told state TV. "We are living through a tragedy."

Reuters
One exhausted rescue worker told AFP he had never seen anything like this crash
Getty Images
One of the train's carriages was set on fire after it rolled off the tracks

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Reuters
After treating them for injuries, paramedics transported at least 85 people to hospital
Getty Images
Dozens of rescued passengers were then transported to the Thessaloniki Railway Station
Getty Images
Survivors have told of panic in the carriages as the trains collided
EPA
Other survivors spoke of their shock, saying the windows in the carriage "suddenly exploded"
EPA
About 40 ambulances and 150 firefighters were called to the scene

