Deadly train collision near Greek city of Larissa
- Published
Two trains have collided in northern Greece with the loss of at least 15 lives and dozens of people injured, local media report.
Emergency services have been working to rescue passengers and extinguish a fire caused by the crash near the city of Larissa on Tuesday evening.
The incident is said to have involved a passenger train and a freight train.
Footage published on local news sites shows fierce flames and thick plumes of smoke rising from derailed carriages.
The fire brigade said 17 vehicles were at the scene trying to put out the flames.
It is not yet known what caused the collision.
The train was travelling between Thessaloniki and Larissa.
"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man evacuated from the scene was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency.