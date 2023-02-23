Ukraine war: Anger at Russia in European security session ahead of UN vote
- Published
A large number of delegates have walked out during a Russian address at a parliamentary session of the European security body in Vienna.
It comes as the United Nations is expected to approve a resolution that condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) started on Thursday, a day before the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
But the decision to give visas to the Russian delegation has caused anger.
Ukraine and Lithuania boycotted the session entirely over Austria's decision to invite officials from Moscow, despite some being under EU sanctions.
The Austrian government says it was obliged to do so under international law because the OSCE has its headquarters there.
Latvian MP Rihards Kols described the Russian presence as the "elephant in the room", adding it was a "disgrace" that they were allowed to take part.
A large number of delegates then staged a walkout during the Russian address.
The Russian delegate, Vladimir Dzhabarov, derided delegates for walking out, repeating false claims that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a battle against nationalists and Nazis who Moscow claims are leading the Kyiv government.
The OSCE was founded in 1975 to improve relations between the Western and Eastern blocs. Its current members include members of Nato and allies of Russia.
The walkout came ahead of a UN General Assembly vote on a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine, while calling for peace as soon as possible. The vote is due to happen on Thursday evening in New York.
The measure is not legally binding, but holds political weight.
UK ambassador to the UN Barbara Woodward said that the vote "would keep pressure on Russia to end the war".
But some countries - including Belarus, China and Iran - say the text raises tension and advances a Cold War mentality.
UN head António Guterres told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday: "It is high time to step back from the brink."
"War is not the solution. War is the problem. People in Ukraine are suffering enormously. Ukrainians, Russians and people far beyond need peace," he said.
President Vladimir Putin sent up to 200,000 soldiers into Ukraine on 24 February 2022 in the biggest European invasion since the end of World War Two.
The devastating war that ensued has left at least 7,199 civilians dead and thousands of others injured, according to a UN estimate, with the real number likely to be much higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky paid tribute to all those who have died since the war began.
In a Telegram post, Mr Zelensky vowed to hold Moscow to account for "all the terror, all the killings, all the torture".