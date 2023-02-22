Teacher stabbed to death by pupil in France: reports
A high school student has allegedly stabbed a Spanish teacher to death in a school in the French town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Local prosecutor Jerome Bourrier confirmed the attack to news agency AFP, with local media saying the incident took place in a class on Tuesday morning.
Authorities have confirmed that police are on the scene with the local prosecutor.
The student has been arrested.
The teacher was in her fifties and died of cardiac arrest when emergency services arrived on the scene, local media said.
The French education minister is on his way to Saint-Jean-de-Luz.