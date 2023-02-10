Ukraine war: More blackouts after 'massive' Russian attack
- Published
Ukraine is suffering more blackouts after cities and energy facilities were hit with fresh Russian aerial attacks.
Officials said missiles and Iranian drones were used in a "massive attack".
Ukraine's top general said two missiles fired from the Black Sea crossed Moldovan and Romanian airspace - something that could raise tensions, especially as Romania is a Nato member.
In the aftermath, a Ukrainian presidential aide reiterated a call for the West to provide fighter jets.
Russia had been hitting Ukraine "all night and morning", Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. He criticised "political hesitation" over the provision of new arms to his country.
On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky met EU leaders to appeal for jets - following another visit to the UK, for the same purpose.
Detailing Friday morning's barrage, the Ukrainian air force said that up to 35 S-300 missiles - which are difficult to intercept - were fired on the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.
It said it shot down five rockets of a different variety, along with five of the Iranian-made drones which Moscow has been using during the conflict.
There was no information immediately available about potential casualties.
Explosions were heard in Kyiv, where residents were urged to take shelter in metro stations. Air defences were engaged in the capital, as well as Odesa, Poltava and other cities, authorities said.
The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region described at least three "waves" of missiles.
Moscow has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy facilities over the winter. This has been described by some analysts as a war crime, although Russia denied intentionally harming civilians.
State-owned power company Ukrenergo said its infrastructure had been hit in eastern, western and southern regions in Friday's fresh bombardment, causing power cuts in some areas.
Meanwhile, the boss of Ukraine's state-owned rail network tweeted a defiant message as the aerial attacks began.
Alexander Kamyshin wrote: "Trains will start delaying, but none will be cancelled. Promise. We are determined."