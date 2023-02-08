Putin 'supplied' MH17 missile - investigators
- Published
Related Topics
There are strong indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to supply the missile that downed flight MH17 in 2014, international investigators say.
The aircraft was hit by a Russian-made missile over Ukraine, killing nearly 300 people.
Prosecutors said there is evidence that Mr Putin decided to provide the missile to Moscow-backed separatists.
There is no suggestion that Mr Putin was involved in ordering the aircraft be shot down.