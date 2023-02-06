Turkey earthquake: Before and after images show extent of destruction
- Published
Two huge earthquakes and a series of aftershocks have hit Turkey, Syria and the surrounding region, killing more than 2,300 people and causing widespread destruction.
Where were the earthquakes?
The first quake, of 7.8 magnitude, struck in the early hours near the city of Gaziantep, in southern Turkey. Hours later, as people were still searching for survivors in the rubble, there was by a similar-sized quake, 60 miles (100km) to the north.
The intensity of the tremors also brought down tower blocks and public buildings in northern Syria and was felt as far as Cyprus and Lebanon.
The first quake's epicentre was close to Gaziantep, a city of more than two million people. Many fled into the streets as the buildings began to shake.
The city's castle, which has stood for more than 2,000 years, has also been heavily damaged. The hilltop castle was built during the Roman Empire. More recently, it had been used as a museum.
The historic Yeni Camii mosque, in Malatya, more than 100 miles from the epicentre, was extensively damaged. Its domes collapsed, leaving it exposed to the winter sky. The mosque was destroyed by a huge earthquake in 1894 and, after reconstruction, damaged by another quake in 1964.
Buildings and docks were reduced to rubble in the Mediterranean port city of Iskenderun, in the province of Hatay.
Collapsing buildings killed more than 810 people across Syria. In the city of Aleppo, the ancient citadel ravaged by a decade of war has been further damaged by the quake.
In the village of Besnaya - Bseineh, a large block of residential and commercial buildings was reduced to rubble.