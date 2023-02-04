Dublin Airport: Six flights were diverted on Saturday over drone sightings
Drone sightings at Dublin Airport's airfield on Saturday have caused flights to be diverted for the second time in two days, the airport said.
Three of the routes, from Manchester, Bucharest and Amsterdam, were diverted to Belfast International and have since returned to Dublin.
Services from Riga, Porto and Paris were diverted to Shannon Airport in County Clare.
On Friday, a number of Ryanair flights were also diverted to Shannon.
These included inbound aircraft from Alicante, Glasgow and Gatwick.
On Saturday, Dublin Airport said its flight operations were suspended for about 40 minutes due to safety concerns.
It added it is illegal to fly drones within five kilometres (three miles) of the site and both the airport and Irish police "remain vigilant in relation to drone activity".