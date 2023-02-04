Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw's bodies recovered in prisoner swap - Ukraine
- Published
The bodies of two British men killed in eastern Ukraine have been recovered as part of a prisoner swap with Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said the bodies of Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, had been returned.
The two were killed last month when they were caught during shelling in eastern Ukraine.
No indication has been given as to when their bodies will be handed to British embassy staff.
The two volunteers were last seen heading to the city of Soledar on 6 January.
Mr Bagshaw's family said the pair were attempting to rescue an elderly woman when their cars were hit by a shell.
Soledar had been the focus of intense fighting and last month Russia's military claimed to have captured the Ukrainian salt-mine town after a long battle. The government in Kyiv disputed the claim.
Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's chief of staff, said 116 Ukrainian soldiers had been released, including defenders of Mariupol, partisans from Kherson and snipers from Bakhmut, as well as two personnel from special operations.
Russia's defence ministry said 63 servicemen had been returned as part of a "complex mediation process".
It said it included people of a "sensitive category" thanks to the mediation of the United Arab Emirates, though it did not specify what those people did.
It is the second prisoner swap carried out between the two countries so far this year.
Mr Yermak said Ukraine is continuing efforts to bring everyone home.