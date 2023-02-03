Designer Paco Rabanne dies aged 88
Paco Rabanne, best known for his perfumes and fashion designs, has died aged 88 at his home in France.
His death was confirmed by Puig, the parent company of his brands, which said he had "marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on".
Rabanne gained global fame for his eccentric clothing designs.
Puig's fashion president, José Manuel Albesa, hailed Rabanne's designs, which he said "made transgression magnetic".
