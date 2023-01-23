Ukraine war: Germany won't block export of its Leopard 2 tanks
Germany's foreign minister Anna Baerbock has said she "would not stand in the way" of Poland if they were to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Ukraine has called on the West to provide the German-made tanks which they say will help them defeat Russia.
But Germany is yet to provide the armoured vehicles, and its export laws prevent other countries from sending theirs.
On Sunday, Ms Baerbock said Poland had not yet asked for export permission.
"For the moment the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way," she told France's LCI TV on Sunday.
Last week, Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the country was ready to provide 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv if Berlin permitted them to do so.
"The ability to defend freedom in Ukraine may depend on it," he said.
The Leopard 2 tanks were specifically designed to compete with the Russian T-90 tanks, which are being used in the invasion.
There are believed to be more than 2,000 of them worldwide and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said about 300 of them would help ensure a Russian defeat.
Many allied countries have become frustrated with Germany over its reluctance to send its own Leopard 2 tanks.
Under current regulations, Germany must also sanction any re-export of its tanks by other countries, such as Poland.
Following a meeting of more than 50 allied countries on Friday, Germany had not yet committed to supplying the tanks nor releasing their export licence. But it denied unilaterally blocking the tanks' export.
In a joint statement on Saturday the foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania told Germany "to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now".
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has traditionally been sceptical of German involvement in military conflicts, and concerned about triggering an escalation from Russia.
The chancellor met with French president Emmanuel Macron at the weekend to reiterate the two countries' post-war alliance.
France has already committed to sending light tanks to Ukraine, and Mr Macron suggested it was possible French-made Leclerc heavy tanks may also be delivered to Ukraine.
Other countries have committed to sending tanks, including the UK, which will send 14 Challenger 2s.