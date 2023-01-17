Kevin Spacey given lifetime achievement award in Italy
Actor Kevin Spacey has received a lifetime achievement award in Italy.
His award comes days after he appeared in a UK court to face seven charges of sexual assault against a man in the early 2000s. He denies the allegations.
The Museum of Cinema in Turin said it handed the prize in recognition of Mr Spacey's "personal aesthetic and authorial contribution to the development of the art of drama".
He thanked the museum for having the "balls" to present him with the award.
Mr Spacey won Oscars for performances in American Beauty and The Usual Suspects, but has barely worked since being accused of sexual misconduct.
He did not directly address the allegations at the ceremony, but delivered a speech saying he was "surely blessed and grateful and humbled".
"My heart is very full tonight toward the Museum of Cinema for having had le palle [the balls] to invite me tonight," he said.
The 63-year-old's appearance at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday was via video link for the plea and trial preparation hearing.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2005.
The Oscar-winning actor is now facing a total of 12 sexual offences in the UK against four men.
In July, he denied five allegations relating to three men, who are now in their 30s and 40s, when he appeared at London's Old Bailey.