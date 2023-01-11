Constantine II, last king of Greece dies at 82
Greece's last King Constantine II has died aged 82, his doctors say.
He passed away in an intensive care unit in a private hospital in Athens late on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports citing hospital staff.
Constantine II ascended to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later.
He was soon forced to flee abroad following an unsuccessful counter-coup. The monarchy was abolished in 1973.
Constantine II was later stripped of his Greek citizenship.
He was married to Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. The couple had five children.
In 2002, he and other family members received compensation for their former property in the country.
A keen sailor, Constantine II won gold in a team event at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.
He also later served on the International Olympic Committee.