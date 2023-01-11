Constantine II, last king of Greece dies at 82

Constantine II. Photo: September 2016NurPhoto via Getty Images
Constantine II won gold in sailing at the 1960 Olympics in Rome

Greece's last King Constantine II has died aged 82, his doctors say.

He passed away in an intensive care unit in a private hospital in Athens late on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports citing hospital staff.

Constantine II ascended to the throne in 1964 during a turbulent period in Greek history that culminated in a military coup three years later.

He was soon forced to flee abroad following an unsuccessful counter-coup. The monarchy was abolished in 1973.

Constantine II was later stripped of his Greek citizenship.

He was married to Princess Anne-Marie of Denmark. The couple had five children.

In 2002, he and other family members received compensation for their former property in the country.

A keen sailor, Constantine II won gold in a team event at the 1960 Olympics in Rome.

He also later served on the International Olympic Committee.

