Letterkenny: Fifteen passengers evacuated from burning bus
- Published
Fifteen passengers have been safely removed from a bus that caught fire in County Donegal.
No-one was injured in the incident that happened outside Letterkenny at about 21:00 local time on Thursday.
The Expressway coach had been travelling to Dublin when it caught fire, bus company Bus Éireann said.
A "comprehensive and thorough investigation" in to the cause of the incident will take place, the company added.
"All 15 passengers on board and the driver evacuated safely and the fire has been extinguished," a Bus Éireann spokeswoman said.
"Bus Éireann would like to thank the emergency services, our driver and passengers for their rapid and effective response to the situation," she added.
NEWS : 20:50hrs Emergency services attend a fire on a @Buseireann vehicle at the Dry Arch Roundabout in #letterkenny #Donegal— Clare McCahill 📷 (@ClareMcCahill) January 5, 2023
Video and photos available. pic.twitter.com/SS2FZW3bLL
Sinn Féin TD for Donegal Pearse Doherty described the incident as "shocking".
"Thankfully reports are that no one has been injured and once again well done to our emergency services," he said.