County Westmeath: Bus driver dies and passengers injured after crash
A bus driver has died and several of his passengers have been injured after a crash in County Westmeath in the Republic of Ireland.
The bus left the road and crashed in to a ditch in Killogeenaghan townland, Moate, at about 17:30 local time.
The 55-year-old driver was seriously injured and was taken to hospital in Tullamore where he died.
About 20 passengers were on board and some of them were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicle was believed to have been involved.
The road has been closed and forensic investigators are expected to examine the scene on Thursday morning.