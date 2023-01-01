Killarney: Four men injured at Irish hotel housing asylum seekers
- Published
Four men have been injured in an incident at a hotel used to house asylum seekers in County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to a "public order incident involving a group of males" in Killarney on Sunday evening.
The four men were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Two men in their 30s have been arrested.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that a number of people may have been stabbed, however gardaí have not said how the injuries were sustained.
A number of garda vehicles and ambulances attended the incident at the Hotel Killarney shortly after 20:30 local time.
The arrested men were taken to Killarney Garda Station and a forensic examination is currently taking place at the hotel.