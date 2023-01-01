Bruna Fonseca: Man arrested after death of 28-year-old woman in Cork
- Published
A woman found dead in Cork on Sunday was Bruna Fonseca and the place where her body was discovered is a crime scene, gardaí (Irish police) have said.
The emergency services were called to an apartment on Liberty Street in the city at about 06:30 local time and the 28 year old was found "unresponsive".
Ms Fonseca was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
A man in his 20s was arrested on Sunday morning and he remains in custody.
A post-mortem examination was carried out to determine the case of Ms Fonseca's death but on Sunday evening gardaí said the results were not being released for operational reasons.
"Divisional scenes of crime officers are continuing to examine the crime scene which remains sealed off," officers added.