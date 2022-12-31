Ukraine war: Explosions heard in Ukraine capital Kyiv - mayor
A series of blasts have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"Stay in shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klischko said on his Telegram channel. The warning came shortly after air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine.
The attacks happened two days after Russia carried out one of the largest air strikes since the start of the war.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned Russia could launch more attacks to make Ukrainians "celebrate the New Year in darkness".