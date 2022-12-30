Republic of Ireland set to record warmest year in 2022
- Published
Met Éireann has said that 2022 looks set to be the warmest year on record for Ireland.
The Irish weather service data shows that 2022 will also be the 12th consecutive year of above normal temperatures in the country.
The organisation said that 21 years in this century have all been above normal temperatures.
Maximum temperature records were broken in both July and August.
Temperatures hit 33C on 18 July at Phoenix Park in Dublin while 32.1C was recorded at Durrow in County Laois on 13 August.
Nine other weather stations also broke their individual highest temperature records at the same time in July.
- Casement Aerodrome, County Dublin (length 58 years) with 31.9°C
- Mount Dillon, County Roscommon (length 14 years) with 31.4°C
- Gurteen, County Tipperary (length 14 years) with 31.0°C
- Ballyhaise, County Cavan (length 17 years) with 30.8°C
- Athenry, County Galway (length 12 years) with 30.5°C
- Dunsany, County Meath (length 48 years) with 30.5°C
- Mullingar, County Westmeath (length 72 years) with 30.4°C
- Dublin Airport, County Dublin (length 80 years) with 29.6°C
- Shannon Airport, County Clare (length 76 years) with 30.8°C
"Climate change has changed the odds of getting more frequent, more extreme heat related events," said Keith Lambkin from Met Éireann.
"It is essential that we continue to adapt to ensure infrastructures and planning are best suited to both current and future warming."
Across Europe, record temperatures have been observed this year and the continent also had its warmest year on record.