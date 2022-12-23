Dublin: Two men charged over €2.4m cannabis seizure
- Published
Two men arrested after cannabis worth €2.4m (£2.1m) was seized in Dublin on Thursday have been charged in connection with the find.
The men, aged 39 and 46, are due to appear in court on Saturday.
Two other men, aged 25 and 39, who were arrested following the operation have been released without charge.
The drugs, 120kg of cannabis herb, were found when two vehicles were stopped and searched in the south inner city and in west Dublin.