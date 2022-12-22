Seán Rooney: Irish peacekeeper's death 'pierced his family's heart'
The death of an Irish soldier killed on a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon has "pierced the hearts of his family", mourners at his funeral have been told.
Pte Seán Rooney was in an armoured vehicle that came under fire while travelling to Beirut on 14 December.
His funeral has taken place in the Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk, Co Louth.
Irish President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar were among the mourners.
Members of the 27th Infantry Battalion, in which Pte Rooney served, formed a guard of honour as his coffin, covered by both Irish and UN flags, was carried into the church.
Irish Defence Minister Micheál Martin, Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces Lt Gen Seán Clancy and colleagues of Pte Rooney from Lebanon were also in attendance.
Fr Derek Ryan told mourners, including Pte Rooney's mother Natasha, father Paul, grandparents and fiancée Holly McConnellogue, the UN soldier was "immersed in family life".
He was "wise beyond his years", Fr Ryan added.
"When Sean was killed last week, it really did pierce the heart of his family and this close-hearted community, and even the town of Dundalk," Fr Ryan said.
"It's not talked about a lot but families who have sons and daughters serving abroad, they know the risks and dangers that are always present in regions of conflict."
'A national hero'
Pte Rooney's mother Natasha told mourners she wanted to tell them of how kind and loving he was and of all the wonderful things he had done in his short life.
She said there were no words "strong or great enough to express the love I have for Sean and how proud I was".
"He is a national hero," she said.
In a statement read by Fr Ryan, Ms McConnellogue said Pte Rooney would have become a "fantastic husband and father".
The couple had been due to marry next year.
"Seán always encouraged me in my work and my studies and everything in life. He believed I could do anything, he made me feel I could do anything," she said.
Earlier, hundreds of people lined the streets as Pte Rooney's coffin was carried the short distance from his grandparents' home in Dundalk.
"No-one in this community would ever have thought that your walk across Hoey's Lane to come to your beloved church would be such a difficult walk," Fr Derek Ryan said.
The soldier's body will be taken to All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, County Donegal, for a burial service with full military honours later on Thursday.
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that dispensation had been given for the Irish Defence Forces to wear uniforms while accompanying Pte Rooney's coffin as it makes its way through Northern Ireland, which is in the UK, towards County Donegal.
Pte Rooney was repatriated to Ireland on Monday following a UN ceremony to honour him in Beirut the previous day.
Three separate investigations are being conducted into the incident by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Lebanese authorities led by a military prosecutor and the Irish Defence Forces.
It is understood the vehicle was surrounded by a mob and fired on while travelling to Beirut at about 21:00 on 14 December.
Another soldier who was seriously injured in the same attack was returned home to the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday.
Trooper Shane Kearney, who suffered a head injury, was flown by a medical aircraft from Beirut Airport to Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel, then taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.
Trooper Kearney is in a stable condition, the Irish Defence Forces have said.