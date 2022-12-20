Ukraine war: Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.
He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.
For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.
However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.
