In pictures: France receive heroes' welcome in Paris after World Cup heartbreak
- Published
The French national football team has returned from Qatar to large crowds in Paris, after their heroic defeat to Argentina in the World Cup final.
Kylian Mbappé, the French star who scored a hat-trick in what was one of greatest finals in the tournament's history, was front and centre.
Fans let off fireworks on the Place de la Concorde.
France came from behind twice in the final, which ended 3-3, before Argentina won the penalty shootout 4-2.
