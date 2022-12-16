Armenia profile - Media
- Published
The new political landscape that emerged after mass protests in 2018 has had a big impact on the media.
The main private TV networks, which were once directly or indirectly controlled by the ruling political elite, have since become largely free of state control.
But some problems persist, including a lack of financial independence, and political polarisation. The editorial stances of many outlets reflect the interests of their owners.
TV is the dominant medium and news source, though less so among younger people. Russian-language broadcast and print media are widely available.
Few Armenians use newspapers as their main news source. Print runs are small - usually a few thousand copies.
There were 2.2 million internet users by July 2022, comprising 77% of the population (Worldinternetstats.com).
The internet has long been seen as an information space that is beyond government control. Freedom House said in 2019 that Armenia had the freest internet in the former Soviet Union, outside the Baltic states.
There are 2.1 million social media users. Facebook is most popular platform. It was used to mobilise protesters in 2018 and is still a key forum for political debate.
Press
- Aravot (Morning) - daily
- Ayastani Anrapetutyun (Armenian Republic) - official government daily
- Aykakan Zhanamak (Armenian Times) - daily
- Zhanamak (Times) - daily
- 168 Zham (168 Hours) - thrice weekly
- Golos Armenii (Armenia's Voice) - Russian-language
Television
- Public TV of Armenia - national, state-run
- Armenia TV - national, private
- ArmNews TV - private, news-oriented
- Shant - private
- Yerkir Media - private
- Kentron TV - private