Russia launches renewed strikes across Ukraine
Russian forces carried out missile and drone attacks across Ukraine on Friday, striking the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the north, Odesa in the south and the central city of Kryvih Rih.
Strikes on Ukrainian cities have intensified this week as Russia targets the country's civilian infrastructure.
Power was down in Kharkiv and three blasts were reported in Kyiv.
Officials warned of potential casualties after a residential building was hit in Kryvih Rih.
Several other cities were also hit as the alarm was raised across Ukraine. Vitaliy Kim, the mayor of the southern city Mykolaiv, said as many as 60 missiles were thought to have been fired.
Power was also out in the Sumy region close to Ukraine's northern border with Russia, as well as the central cities of Poltava and Kremenchuk.
Millions of Ukrainians have gone without power as winter bites in Ukraine. UN human rights commissioner Volker Turk warned on Thursday that further attacks on power facilities could "lead to a further serious deterioration in the humanitarian situation and spark more displacement".
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said three areas of the city were hit. Damage to energy infrastructure had affected water supplies and city metro lines were for the moment not running, he said. The head of the regional administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, said Russia was "massively attacking Ukraine".
Fifteen rockets were reportedly fired at Zaporizhzhia in the south, while officials in the north-western Zhytomyr region said initial information suggested Russia had fired rockets and kamikaze drones at the same time.
It is unclear why Russia has intensified its strikes this week, however US President Joe Biden is reportedly finalising plans to send Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine, after months of requests from Kyiv.
Civilians have already been killed this week. Two people died in shelling in the southern city of Kherson on Thursday, however air defences in Kyiv brought down 13 drones targeting the capital on Wednesday.
Russia's war in Ukraine has been losing momentum, almost 10 months into its invasion. But Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov warned there was mounting evidence that Russia was planning a broad new offensive, possibly early next year.
"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," the head of the armed forces, Gen Valery Zaluzhny, told the Economist.