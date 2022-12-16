Ten dead, including five children, in French fire
- Published
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says.
At 06:30 (05:30 GMT), French police released a statement saying that a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in Vaulx-en-Velin.
As well as giving the number of dead, they said four people were in a critical condition and 10 others had reported minor injuries.
They said 170 firefighters were sent to the scene at 03:25 (02:25 GMT) and had extinguished the fire.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
