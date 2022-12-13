Nice: Eight guilty over the deadly Bastille Day lorry attack
- Published
Eight people have been found guilty over the July 2016 lorry attack in the southern French city of Nice in which 86 people were killed.
The defendants were sentenced by a special court in Paris to jail terms ranging from two to 18 years.
Three were convicted of association with a terrorist, while five others were found guilty of supplying weapons.
The attacker himself was shot dead after driving a lorry into crowds celebrating Bastille Day.
On 14 July 2016, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel ploughed through a crowd of some 30,000 people who had been enjoying a fireworks display for France's national day.
Careering through the coastal city's seafront boulevard Promenade des Anglais for more than 2km (1.2 miles), the 31-year-old's victims included 15 children. Hundreds of people were injured in the massacre.
The verdicts were announced on Tuesday, following a lengthy trial at the special courtroom in the French capital.
Mohamed Ghraieb and Chokri Chafroud, who were both friends of the killer, were given 18 years in jail. Ghraieb had denied helping him rent the truck used in the attack while Chafroud was convicted of providing the weapon.
The Islamic State (IS) militant group claimed responsibility for the attack, but French investigators never found any proof that Lahouaiej-Bouhlel had links with them.
The Nice trial took place at the historic Palais de Justice in the same purpose-built courtroom that hosted the hearings for the November 2015 Paris attacks in which 130 people died - the worst peace-time attack France has ever seen.