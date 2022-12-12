Meath: Irish police identify body found in field
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) investigating a murder in County Meath have released the name of the victim.
The body of Mahamud Ilyas, 22, was discovered on farmland at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, on Saturday.
Police have finished examining the scene and a post-mortem examination has been carried out.
It has been reported that the body was wrapped in heavy material, possibly carpeting.
Gardaí at Ashbourne have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
A spokesperson said they were "particularly appealing to any persons who may have seen or spoken with Mahamud between Friday 9th December after 10am to Saturday afternoon 10th December.
"Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward.
"Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí."