Kildare: One person dead after helicopter crash
- Published
A body has been removed from the scene of a helicopter crash in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.
The crash happened in a field at Brannockstown in the Kilcullen area on Sunday.
A body was removed on Monday and has been taken to Naas Mortuary for identification, according to gardaí (Irish police).
Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) sent three inspectors to the scene following the crash.
The AAIU said on Monday afternoon it had "completed its on-site activities at Brannockstown, County Kildare, following an accident involving a US-registered Robinson R44 helicopter".
It said the wreckage was being transported under escort to the AAIU wreckage examination facility at Gormanston, County Meath for further assessment.
"The AAIU will consider all the circumstances surrounding the flight and a preliminary report will be published within one month of the accident," it added.