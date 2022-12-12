Gerard Hutch: Jonathan Dowdall begins giving evidence in murder trial
Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall has started giving evidence in the Gerard Hutch murder trial.
Mr Hutch denies murdering 33-year-old David Byrne during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.
Dowdall was due to stand trial for the same offence, but in October he pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of facilitating the murder.
He is serving a four-year sentence.
Dowdall was jailed after admitting to facilitating a murder by renting a hotel room for the killers.
The court was previously told that the murder of Mr Byrne was carried out as part of a feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.
'Lives at stake'
Dowdall told the court that Gerard Hutch's brother Patsy asked him to use his republican contacts to act as mediators in the feud.
Dowdall emphasised that he spoke to "dissidents and not provisionals".
He said he did so because "so many lives were at stake".
He also said he was asked by Patsy Hutch to book a room at the Regency Airport Hotel.
Dowdall told the court that after the shooting - and after the Sunday World newspaper had published photos of the killing - he met Gerard Hutch in a park expecting to meet Patsy instead.
He said Gerard Hutch told him "it was him and them (Hutches) at the hotel" who carried out the killing.
He said Mr Hutch was not happy that David Byrne had been shot dead.
Witness protection programme
Lawyers for Mr Hutch, 59, had previously argued at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin that Dowdall's willingness to give evidence against their client was a quid pro quo for having the murder charges dropped.
The presiding judge in the court, Ms Justice Tara Burns, rejected that argument.
Dowdall has agreed to take part in the Irish witness protection programme in order to give evidence at the trial.
He was present in court to hear a garda (Irish police) superintendent from the state's witness protection programme give evidence that his admission to the programme was not performance-related to the evidence he gives against Gerard Hutch and was "completely independent".
To preserve her anonymity she was called Supt X.
On Friday, a barrister for the prosecution indicated that it could be mid-January at the earliest before a final decision is made on Dowdall's application to join the witness protection programme.