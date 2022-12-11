Meath: Irish police investigate after body found in field
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man's death in the Republic of Ireland.
His body was discovered on farmland at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, in County Meath, on Saturday.
It is understood that police will be treating his death as murder, national broadcaster RTÉ reports.
The man's body was taken to the city mortuary in Whitehall in Dublin, where a post-mortem examination was carried out.
Members of the Garda Technical Bureau were forensically examining the scene on Sunday.
It is believed the body was left there in recent days and, according to RTÉ, was wrapped in heavy material, possibly carpeting.
Formal identification of the man has not yet taken place and police have appealed for information.